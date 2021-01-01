Iron OUT Rust Stain Remover Spray, 24 fl oz, 3 Bottles

Made by the #1 heavy-duty rust stain remover brand, Iron OUT Spray is specifically formulated to cling as it dissolves the toughest rust stains on contact, eliminating the need for scrubbing. The unique formula is highly effective in removing rust stains, yet safer than traditional liquid rust stain removers. This convenient and versatile liquid spray is ideal and safe for use on vertical and hard to reach surfaces like showers, bathtubs, sinks, toilets above the water line, colorfast carpet, tile and many other surfaces. Iron OUT is best on rust!