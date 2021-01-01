ECOS Pro 128 oz. Stain and Odor Remover, Fabric and Upholstery Cleaner

Advertisement
ECOS Pro Stain and Odor Remover, 1 Gal., Effectively removes water and oil-based organic stains and odors using a unique blend of enzymes and plant-derived surfactants. Can be used on a wide-range of porous and non-porous surfaces including hardwood floors, carpet, laundry and upholstery. Excellent upholstery cleaner. Will not set the stain or fade colors on any surface. Leaves light lemon-fresh scent behind. Readily biodegradable, pH balanced formula is made using sustainable, plant-derived surfactants. Product is free of dyes, greywater and septic safe. Recognized by the EPAs Safer Choice and USDAs BioPreferred Program.