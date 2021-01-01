Stahr 4 Container Food Storage Set

No more searching for that much-needed ketchup bottle or juice box! The Rebrilliant Storage Bin Set keeps your kitchen organized with a clear view. Translucent design allows you to quickly see what's stored inside and group contents by type. Store anything from fruits and veggies in the fridge to packaged goods and supplies in the pantry. Built-in handles make re-organizing super easy to pull off shelves, stack, or carry around the home. Most of all, enjoy your neatly organized space