From furniture

Stafford Trestle Dining Table, Created for Macy's

$979.00
In stock
Buy at macys

Description

Stafford combines the best of classic elements with a comfortable tone to create a bedroom and dining group that will look great in most homes. Stafford has a substantial scale without feeling overwhelming. From the Upholstered Panel Bed to the Trestle Table, each setting makes a beautiful statement. The Rustic Cherry finish has wormholes, slight distressing, heavy grain patterns and a dry tone that create a relaxed palette. Shaped tops, soft edges and pencil-trimmed and breakfront drawer fronts

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com