Stacking Flower Pot Tower- Space Saving Set of 3 Indoor Outdoor Vertical Stackable Plastic Herb and Flower Planters by Pure Garden

These Pure Garden Stackable Planters create a variety of possibilities for displaying your favorite greenery. They come in a set of three separate pots with each featuring curved compartments in a clover configuration to show off multiple flowers. These pots can be used to create a small tower or placed side-by-side. They can also be arranged in different locations on a deck. Fill these stacking flower pots with all your favorite type of blooms or combine various flowers into a visual symphony of color. Use them to grow small ornamental grasses, a selection of aromatic herbs or even creeping vines. These clay looking plastic pots are ideal for tighter outdoor spaces and make lovely holders for real or artificial arrangements indoors. They can also be given as special gifts filled with flowers.