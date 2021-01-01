Lifetime Stacking Chair, Black, 4 pk.

Set up meeting rooms, dining rooms and other event spaces with Lifetime stacking chairs. The neutral black color, silver accents and contemporary silhouette deliver a professional look, while the thoughtful design keeps guests comfortable throughout parties or conferences. These Lifetime chairs boast a contoured seat and seat back for added support. The cross-brace weld and sturdy frame ensure lasting use, while the integrated foot caps protect floors from scratches and scuffs. Stain-resistant materials add convenience. With a wipe-clean surface, each chair offers easy maintenance. Featuring a stacking design, these Lifetime chairs allow for convenient storage when not in use. Stack up to eight chairs at a time to conserve space in a closet or other storage space. A cutout handle allows for comfortable lifting, so you can set up and rearrange seating configurations effortlessly. Multiple Uses Crafted from high-density polyethylene plastic and weather-resistant powder-coated steel, these Lifetime stacking chairs stand up to outdoor use. The versatile design offers a great choice for use at outdoor picnics, weddings and other events, while the simple style also works perfectly in conference rooms, school cafeterias and banquet halls. Can these chairs be used outdoors? These Lifetime black stacking chairs are durable enough for use both inside and outdoors, providing a versatile seating option.