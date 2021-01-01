From maxim lighting
Maxim Lighting Stackhouse VX LED Outdoor Wall Sconce - Color: Bronze - Size: Small
Next level sophistication and luminosity. The Stackhouse VX LED Outdoor Wall Sconce by Maxim Lighting showcases an aesthetically-pleasing design and produces a unique effect of illumination. Its integrated LED source is mounted onto an interior hood treated with a bronze finish, creating a cascade of light along the layers of glass panels. This fixture is a great way to generate an inviting ambience on a backyard patio or simply improve nighttime visibility on a front step. Shape: Rectangular. Finish: Bronze