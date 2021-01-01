Mohawk Home Stacked Tile Purple 9 ft. x 12 ft. Striped Area Rug

Modern digitized blocks of violet, white and silver grey color create the contemporary striped style of Mohawk Homes Stacked Tile Area Rug in Purple. When it comes to color, the sky is no longer the limit with the infinite possibilities of Mohawk Homes revolutionary Prismatic Collection. Thoughtfully in small batches utilizing Mohawk Homes exclusive Precision Dye Injected Printer, the Prismatic Collection is redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Each style in this collection features superior strength, stain resistance, and a cozy soft touch. Consciously created with EverStrand yarn, Mohawk Homes exclusive premium recycled polyester produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles, this collection offers environmentally friendly options that are as easy on the eyes as they are the world around us.