Stacked Rainbow Hanging Canvas Art Print, 12x18.

You'll love the gray and golden hues in our Stacked Rainbow Hanging Canvas Art Print. The teak wood accents and warm tones will look lovely with wood furniture. Canvas art print measures 12L x 0.625W x 18H in. Distinctively printed on canvas Brown teak wood finish Hanging design Features abstract rainbow subject Hues of gray, blue, gold, brown, and white Weight: 0.36 lbs. Magnetic hanging rails Hangs from back-mounted hardware Designed and printed in the USA Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.