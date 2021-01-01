From global views
Stacked Crystal Lamp
Roger Thomas has collected eccentric faceted rock crystal shapes for 20 years. Stacking them in a delightful column was the inspiration for this design. Black granite base and hardback fabric shade. Handcrafted lamp is made of crystal. Linen drum shade with rolled edge. Marble base. Holds one 60-watt, type A bulb (not included). Socket turn knob switch. For indoor use only. Wipe clean. UL listed. Shade dimensions: 14"Dia. x 10"T. Approx. 14"L x 41.5"T x 14"W. Imported. Boxed weight, approxima.