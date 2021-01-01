From prep & savour

Stackable Refrigerator Bin - (8 X 15 Inch) - BPA Free Plastic Resin - For Fridge, Freezer, Pantry Organizer - Kitchen Organization [Clear]

$65.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

[STACKABLE REFRIGERATOR BIN] Doubles your shelf space storage, stacks, & nests neatly w/ other bins.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com