JL Creation White Stackable Plastic Side Chairs(Set of 4)

Clean simple lines, this chair is versatile and perfect for any style. This molded chair has sturdy metal legs, EASY to assemble with only 4 screws! Thanks to PLASTIC top, it is LIGHTWEIGHT and DURABLE. The sculpture ERGONOMICS lines and slightly ELASTIC back is designed for LONGER SITTINGS. Look at the chair closer, there is even STAMPING WOOD GRAIN on it to add more texture. Moreover, it is WIPE-CLEAN design, never worrried the spilled wine any more. STACKABLE design for space saver. Color: WHITE.