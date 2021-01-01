Artistic Weavers Stacia Oriental Washable Area Rug, 2 ft x 3 ft, Red/Blue

Machine woven with long-lasting polyester fibers in China. This collection is machine washable, making cleaning a cinch! Functional low pile allows convenient placement in entryways, underneath furniture, and will not obstruct doorways. This gorgeous vintage-inspired rug features a traditional design at a manageable price point. Designed to withstand everyday wear, this rug is kid approved and pet friendly. Perfect for high traffic areas of your home such as the living room, dining room, kitchen, and hallways. Easy to clean and maintain, we recommend vacuuming regularly and spot cleaning with a clean cloth. Always test a small area first before applying cleaner. For every type of spill, spot clean your rug with a cotton cloth or paper towel. Use a blotting motion, working from the edges to the center of the spill. Use a solution of dish soap and cold water to lift deeper residue. For larger spills or more stubborn stains, place the rug in the washer on a delicate setting and hang to dry. Use of a rug pad is recommended to prevent slippage and movement.