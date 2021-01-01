Hillsdale Furniture Staci Traditional Arched Wood Twin Daybed, Cherry

Say hello to Southern hospitality. The Hillsdale Furniture Staci Daybed is quintessential charm with built-in convenience. This country cottage twin daybed features hardwood construction with cherry veneer finish. The timeless slat design with camelback and low English arms are as inviting as a front porch and a glass of sweet iced tea. Whether you need extra seating or a place to sleep -- the Staci daybed does it all. And -- thanks to the included trundle -- you can enjoy even more sleeping accommodations or additional storage. Includes suspension deck. Accommodates two twin mattresses. Mattresses not included. Assembly required.