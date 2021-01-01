From ren wil
Ren Wil STA571 July Birds - Set of (3) Dove Wall Art Sculptures White Home Decor Wall Decor Sculptures
Ren Wil STA571 July Birds - Set of (3) Dove Wall Art Sculptures Features: This flock of three white doves takes flight across interior walls The sculptural silhouette of each bird is cast in resin with a glossy finish The doves can be arranged in a variety of flying formations Complements a Scandinavian decor style Comes in a set of three (3) Dimensions: Height: 7.87" Width: 10.83" Depth: 5.31" Sculptures White