Neos Modern Furniture ST004C-F Modern Contemporary Bent Glass Entryway Console Table, 43" Clear

Looking to Fill Some Empty Space in your Entryway, Hallway, or Living Room? Look no further than the Glass Console Table. Beautiful and Stylish that you Won't Want to Look for Another Table. This Console Complements any Environment it's in. Measures 43" L x 16" W x 32" H, and Weighs 77 Lbs. Arrives with No Assembly Required. Crafted from Single Unit of High Quality Glass. The Perfect Place to Showcase your Pictures, Ceramics, and Vases, the Narrow Console Table can also be Placed Behind a Sofa. Clean this Console Table with Glass Cleaner and a Soft Lint Free Cloth.