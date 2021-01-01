From st patricks day styles
St Patricks Day Styles St Paddys Day Gnomes in mask Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Cute St Patricks Day three Gnomes in mask and green plaid, leopard and clover pattern. Celebrate St Paddys day with these 3 distancing gnomes! Funny gift idea for girls, boys, gardening lover, gnome fan, mother, grandma, grandmother. Cute gnomes for the St Patricks Day party. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only