St. James of London Black Pepper & Persian Lime Body Wash

The luxurious Black Pepper & Lime Body Wash is made from essential oils and ultra-fine jojoba beads that exfoliate, moisturize and renew your skin leaving it soft and smooth. ThePeppercorn Oil and Persian Lime blendis as a set of fresh linen sheets with just a hint of woodiness. This scent projects a modern fragrance, while still living within the refined traditions of St James family. This scent works year-roundand projects unflinching confidence. Formulated and gentle enough to use every day and comes with easy to use flip-top cap. Cruelty-free; Size:16.9 oz / 0.5L