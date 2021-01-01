Happy Catholics St Francis of Assisi San Damiano Cross Catholic Eastern Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

The San Damiano Cross is the large cross before which St Francis of Assisi was praying when he was told by God to rebuild the Church. It is cherished by Franciscans and is a type of crucifix featuring Jesus Christ in an Eastern Church style painting. Like Catholic saints and the Catholic faith? Give faith based gifts for 1st Holy Communion, Confirmation, Baptism, or RCIA. Great for birthdays, Christmas, Valentine's Day, and Easter. Don't forget Mother's Day and Father's Day, too! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only