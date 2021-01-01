From happy catholics
Happy Catholics St Francis of Assisi Patron Saint Animals Birds San Damiano Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
St Francis is the patron saint of animals, including birds. This design features the San Damiano cross flanked by two birds. Like Catholic saints and the Catholic faith? Give for 1st Holy Communion, Confirmation, Baptism, or RCIA. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only