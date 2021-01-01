From happy catholics
Happy Catholics St Cecilia Patron Saint of Musicians Harp Catholic Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Saint Cecilia is the patron (or patroness) of music and musicians. She's named in the Canon of Mass in the Catholic Church. This design features a harp. Like Catholic saints and the Catholic faith? Give for 1st Holy Communion, Confirmation, Baptism, or RCIA. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only