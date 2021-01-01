St. Catherine Swivel Patio Dining Armchair

Whether you’re looking for a set for dining, relaxing or lounging, the St. Catherine Sling collection has it all. Each piece is distinguished by its unexpected design, with striking straight lines seamlessly segueing into simple curves and subtle angles. The result is a classy, contemporary look that is equally built for comfort. Marine-grade polymer ensures the endurance you need for outdoor living. Side-to-side, front-to-back, this chair boasts a refined look and relaxed movement. Whether you place it at a table or on your porch, you’ll always feel at ease. Frame Color: Textured Kona, Seat Color: Parchment