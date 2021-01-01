ST-07 Phone Tripod Mount with Cold Shoe Mount for Microphone LED Video Light 1/4" Tripod Screw for iPhone 11/Pro/Pro Max XS Max XR X 8 7 Plus.

Cold Shoe Mount on Top - ST-07 has a cold shoe mount on top, which allows adding microphones, photographic lights and other equipment, perfect for vlogging. 1/4" Screw on Bottom - There is a 1/4" screw on the bottom of the phone tripod mount, so you can mount it on any tripod which has 1/4" thread. Wide Compatibility - The phone tripod mount can work with most smartphones with or without a phone case, the extension size is 3.93 inch. Safe and Sturdy - The phone tripod mount is made by high quality ABS, can fix your phone firmly and sturdy, no need to worry mobile phone falls down. Super Lightweight - The phone tripod mount is only 37g, super lightweight and portable, perfect for smartphone vlogging or videomaking.