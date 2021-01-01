Winco SST-8, 8-Quart 6.75-Inch High 9.5-Inch Diameter Stainless Steel Stock Pot With Cover, Master Cook with 5 Millimeter Thick Aluminum Core

This professional stockpot with cover features a smart design with wide tri-ply bottom and high sidewalls for even and thorough heat distribution. The bottom consists of an aluminum core encased in two sheets of premium quality heavy duty 18-8 stainless steel. This sturdy and reliable commercial grade stock pot is a perfect option for preparing stocks, soups, broths, stews, sauces, braising meats, vegetables and more. It is provided with tight fitting stainless steel lid for the better heat retention and flavor infusion. Item dimensions: 14.5" L x 7"H x 10" W, Weight: 5.6 Pounds, Manufacturer: Winco