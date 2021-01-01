From nshi

SSOIU Gaming Mouse Pad Custom, Stay Positive Work Hard and Make It Happen Inspirational Quotes Mouse pad Vintage Hand Drawn Floral Wreath Art on.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Mouse Pad Size: 9.5'x7.9'( 240mm x 200mm x 3mm), Package included:1* Mousepad. Always provides high quality Products - Made of natural rubber, soft and comfortable, no deformation. Anti-slip Base Pad - Cute rectangle shape with anti-skid bottom, it will not slide with the mouse, super durable. Unique Awesome patterns, vibrant colors, best gift idea. Interesting unique design personalized custom mouse pad, give you a new feeling for your office life.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com