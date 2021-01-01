From nshi
SSOIU Gaming Mouse Pad Custom, Stay Positive Work Hard and Make It Happen Inspirational Quotes Mouse pad Vintage Hand Drawn Floral Wreath Art on.
Advertisement
Mouse Pad Size: 9.5'x7.9'( 240mm x 200mm x 3mm), Package included:1* Mousepad. Always provides high quality Products - Made of natural rubber, soft and comfortable, no deformation. Anti-slip Base Pad - Cute rectangle shape with anti-skid bottom, it will not slide with the mouse, super durable. Unique Awesome patterns, vibrant colors, best gift idea. Interesting unique design personalized custom mouse pad, give you a new feeling for your office life.