From intel

Intel - SSDPEKKA256G801 - Intel DC P4101 256 GB Solid State Drive - M.2 2280 Internal - PCI Express (PCI Express 3.0 x4)

$125.88
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

M.2 2280 256GB PCI Express

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com