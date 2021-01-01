LEVEN SSD 128GB 3D NAND TLC SATA III Internal Solid State Drive - 6 Gb/s, 2.5 inch /7mm (0.28') - up to 560MB/s - Compatible with Laptop & PC.

More Efficient: Sequential read speeds up to 560MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 500MB/s. More Reliable: A solid state design is a more durable and reliable alternative to a traditional hard drive. No moving parts, less risk. The MTBF (Mean Time Between Failures) of JS-600 SSD is 2 Million Hours. Enjoy the long and trustworthy quality of LEVEN JS-600 SSD. More Choices: LEVEN provides all kinds of capacities to meet your needs: 64GB,128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB. Take your pick. Warranty: 3 years warranty provided by the manufacturer from the date of purchase. Note: The actual available capacity of our solid state disk is a little smaller than we listed due to the different calculations between computers and manufacturers. Computer: 1 MB = 1,024 KB. 1 GB = 1,024 MB / Manufacturer: 1 MB = 1,000 KB. 1 GB = 1,000 KB.