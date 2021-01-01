SSCARS2 StorageDisplay Space Saver Car Case for Carded Hot Wheels 425 W x 65 H x 125 D 25Pack

FITS CARDED ITEM: 4.25 x 6.5 inches (width x height) BUBBLE DIMENSIONS: 3.5 x 2.25 x 1.25 (width x height x depth) MATERIAL: Made from virgin rigid PVC, and is acid free. USES: This case is designed for protecting Hot Wheels cars that are still in their blister packs. They save space by only bubbling out over the bottom half of the card, so you can fit two clamshells in the same space as one of the regular Hot Wheels Case. FEATURES: Hanging tab for wall mounting, or place item on a countertop or flat surface to display a figurine vertically. DOES NOT INCLUDE: Pictured Hot Wheels car.