Elkay SS81362 Sturdibilt Stainless Steel 39" x 27-1/2" Floor Standing Scullery Sink with Two Faucet Holes Stainless Steel Fixture Utility Sink
Elkay Sturdibilt Stainless Steel 39" x 27-1/2" Floor Standing Scullery Sink with Two Faucet HolesHighest quality sink formed of 14 nickel bearing stainless steel.Product Features:Floor mount Single basinStainless steelSquare corner welded constructionFull length 8" high backsplash with 45° sloped top1-1/2" wide sloping top channel rimsExposed surfaces are polishedProduct Specifications:Installation Type: Floor MountMaterial: Stainless SteelNumber of Basins: 1Sink Dimensions: 39" L x 27-1/2" WBowl Depth: 14"Bowl Dimensions: 36" L x 24" W x 14" DFaucet Holes: 2Drain Size: 3-1/2"Ship Wt: 96 lbs