From top knobs
Top Knobs SS57 8-13/16 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull from the Stainless II Series Polished Stainless Steel Cabinet Hardware Pulls Handle
Top Knobs SS57 8-13/16 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull from the Stainless II Series Features:Each finish is richly and beautifully crafted for a difference you can seeEvery edge, corner, and detail is individually inspected and polishedSolid metal construction for long lasting durabilityCoordinates with Top Knobs Stainless II collectionIncludes a limited lifetime manufacturer warrantySpecifications:Length: 9-3/8"Width: 11/16"Center to Center: 8-13/16"Projection: 1-7/16"Material: Stainless Steel Handle Polished Stainless Steel