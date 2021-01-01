Hooker Furniture SS434-G5PS-0 Savion 130" Wide 5 Piece Top Grain Leather Upholstered Power Reclining Sofa with Power Headrest Bellagio Gravel Brown

From hooker furniture
Hooker Furniture SS434-G5PS-0 Savion 130" Wide 5 Piece Top Grain Leather Upholstered Power Reclining Sofa with Power Headrest All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return Policy Features: Includes 5 sectional pieces to create a grand size piece for your living room Traditional button tufted styling Upholstered in finished top grain leather with split Beautiful nailhead trim Power recline offers added comfort Power headrest for luxury and comfort Use of both offers unlimited recline positions for perfect unique comfort Requires 0 distance from wall for full recline Seat depth: 23.5" Seat height: 18" Frame constructed of kiln dried hardwoods Sectional Bellagio Gravel Brown