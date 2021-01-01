From avalon
Black SS3H CB Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Antenna SpringSpring to fit MobileinVehicle CB Radio Antenna Mount up to 60 Long and 38 X 24 Thread
Advertisement
Made from long lasting, top grade electro-polished stainless steel. Excellent strength, fits like a glove to a Radio Shack 'twin mirror' type, nice glossy finish. Protect the antenna, keep the stability of the antenna, 100% stainless steel plating material Works with antennas up to 60' long and Standard 3/8' x 24 threads EASY TO SET UP: Upper and lower inserts are made of chrome-plated machine brass