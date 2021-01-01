ClosetMaid SS25-TB SuiteSymphony 25-1/8 Inch Wide Closet System Base Unit Midnight Brown Storage and Organization Closet Organizers Closet Systems

ClosetMaid SS25-TB SuiteSymphony 25-1/8 Inch Wide Closet System Base Unit DIY, tower-based laminate system is easy to install and adds a custom look to any closet space. Choose a finish then add doors, drawers and shelving to your design. Features: Perfect solution to organize your closet space Can be combined with other SuiteSymphony accessories such as drawers and doors (sold separately) Designed to be customizable to best fit your organizational needs Constructed from durable materials built to last Includes all mounting hardware for easy installation Kit Includes: One (1) tower unit Two (2) shelves All necessary installation and mounting hardware Specifications: Height: 41-1/8" Width: 25-1/8" Depth: 13-7/8" Product Weight: 35.9 lbs Number of Shelves: 2 Material: Laminate Closet Systems Midnight Brown