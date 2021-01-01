ClosetMaid SS25-COS3DR SuiteSymphony 7 to 10 Foot Wide Closet System Kit with 3 Handle Pull Drawers Espresso Storage and Organization Closet

ClosetMaid SS25-COS3DR SuiteSymphony 7 to 10 Foot Wide Closet System Kit with 3 Handle Pull Drawers DIY, tower-based laminate system is easy to install and adds a custom look to any closet space. Choose a finish then add doors, drawers and shelving to your design.Features: Perfect solution to organize your closet spaceTop shelves and hang rods may require cutting to fit your spaceDesigned to be customizable to best fit your organizational needsConstructed from durable materials built to lastIncludes all mounting hardware for easy installationKit Includes: One (1) 25 in. wide tower unitThree (3) top shelvesThree (3) hanging rodsAll necessary installation and mounting hardwareSpecifications: Height: 82-1/4"Width: 120"Depth: 14"Product Weight: 85.2 lbsNumber of Shelves: 7Material: Laminate Closet Systems Espresso