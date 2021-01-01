From nameeks
Nameeks SS1295 Remer 2.5 GPM Single Function Rain Shower Head with Valve Trim Rough In Included Chrome Showers Shower Only Pressure Balanced
Advertisement
Nameeks SS1295 Remer 2.5 GPM Single Function Rain Shower Head with Valve Trim Rough In Included California customers will receive CEC Compliant shower head and/or hand shower with 1.8 GPM Flow Rate shipped directly from the Nameek's warehouse.Tub and Shower Package Includes:Shower headShower armValve trimTub spoutHand showerWall supplyHoseSlide barNameeks SS1295 Features:Constructed out of brassSingle function rain shower headSingle function cartridge – one handle controls both volume and temperaturePressure balancing valve cartridgeSecure mounting assemblyAll hardware required for installation is includedValve Trim Specifications:Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water controlComplete with rough-in valve systemIntegrated diverter for switching between tub and shower applicationsHandle Material: BrassHandle Style: Knob and LeverShower Head Specifications:Single function shower head with 1 spray patternFlow Rate: 2.5 GPM (gallons per minute)Shower Head Shape: SquareHand Shower Specifications:Single function shower head with 1 spray patternHose Length: 59" Pressure Balanced Chrome