Nameeks SS1006 Remer 2.5 GPM Round Single Function Rain Shower Head - Includes Rough In Valve Chrome Showers Shower Only Pressure Balanced

Nameeks SS1006 Remer 2.5 GPM Round Single Function Rain Shower Head - Includes Rough In Valve California customers will receive CEC Compliant shower head and/or hand shower with 1.8 GPM Flow Rate shipped directly from the Nameek's warehouse.Nameeks SS1006 Features:Manufactured in ItalyCovered under Nameek's 1 year limited warrantyPremier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useSingle function rain shower headDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsAll hardware required for installation is includedNameeks SS1006 Specifications:Connection Size: 0.5Flow Rate (GPM): 2.5Handle Style: LeverInstallation Type: Wall MountedNumber of Handles: 1Showerhead Shape: RoundSpray Pattern: Rain Pressure Balanced Chrome