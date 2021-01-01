Danby SRVBC050L 24 Inch Wide 5.0 Cu. Ft. Capacity Left Handed Beverage Center with 105 Can Capacity from the Silhouette Series Black Beverage

Danby SRVBC050L 24 Inch Wide 5.0 Cu. Ft. Capacity Left Handed Beverage Center with 105 Can Capacity from the Silhouette Series Features:This product's large 5.0 cu. Ft. capacity provides ample room for all your beverage storing needsHolds up to 105 (12 oz.) cans, 12 (12oz) bottles and 5 regular wine bottles Easy to use electronic controls with digital display gives you precise temperature controlIf the door is left open for more than five minutes an alarm will sound keeping you informedFully finished black cabinet allows for free standing installation but can also be fully built inIncandescent lighting illuminates the interior of this beverage center so you can find what you needConvenient automatic defrost ensures a long lasting product and reduced maintenance scheduleThe left handed door swing is not reversible. Right handed model SRVBC050RTwo year parts and labor manufacturer warranty gives you peace of mindSpecifications:Bottle Capacity: 5 (Wine)Bottle Capacity: 12 (12oz)Can Capacity: 105Total Capacity: 5.0 Cu. Ft.Shelf Material: Tempered GlassCounter Depth: NoDepth: 24"Height: 34-13/16"Width: 23-7/8"Voltage: 115 V Wine and Beverage Black