From honey-can-do
Honey-Can-Do SRT-01158 Heavy Duty Four Compartment Laundry Sorter Chrome Storage and Organization Laundry Organizers Hampers
Honey-Can-Do SRT-01158 Heavy Duty Four Compartment Laundry Sorter Features:Commercial rolling laundry sorter is the perfect tool for sorting and washing.Four full-size sorting compartments can be easily removed for washing.Steel frame provides ample support, and is coated with rust-resistant finish.Smooth rolling casters allow for easy maneuvering and feature locking mechanism to fix in desired place.Steel bottom wire shelf supports even the heaviest loads of laundry.Reinforced seams ensure sorting bags will endure heavy use.Specifications:Height: 33.25"Width: 39.5"Depth: 18.1" Hampers Chrome