Hardware Resources SRSS999 Hang Rail for Smart Rail Storage Solution Aluminum Storage and Organization Cabinet and Kitchen Organizers Rail Systems

Hardware Resources SRSS999 Hang Rail for Smart Rail Storage Solution Features:Smart rail systems are a perfect solution for keeping your kitchen clean and organizedCrafted from aluminum for long lasting durabilityDesigned to be installed on kitchen wallsComplete with a limited lifetime warrantySpecifications:Width: 35-7/16"Height: 1-3/8"Depth: 1-1/2"Material: AluminumProduct Variations:SRSS999 (This Model): Smart RailSRSS999-LED: Smart Rail LED Rail Systems Aluminum