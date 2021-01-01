Mikrotik S+RJ10 6-speed RJ-45 Module for up to 10 Gbps

This unique module opens up a whole world of high speed connectivity possibilities, offering up to 10 Gbps speeds over regular familiar twisted-pair cables in your existing products that have SFP+ ports Any MikroTik device with active cooling that has SFP+ ports can now be used without installing any optical fiber, just plug the S+RJ10 and your network can be upgraded to 10 Gbps, making it ready for the next generation of RJ45 hardware S+RJ10 module is supported also on devices with passive cooling, but may require an extra cooling Connector: RJ45; Data Rate: 10 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 1 Gbps, 2.5 Gbps, 5 Gbps, 10 Gbps; Distance: up to 200m Size of RAM: 0 KB; Storage size: 256 KB; Storage type: FLASH; Tested ambient temperature: -20 celsius to 60 celsius