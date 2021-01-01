From visual comfort
Visual Comfort SR2140 Savannah 5" Wide Wall Sconce Sheffield Silver Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Visual Comfort SR2140 Savannah 5" Wide Wall Sconce FeaturesHand applied living finishDesigned by John RosselliCapable of being dimmed UL rated for dry locations1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 16"Width: 5"Extension: 5-3/4"Backplate Height: 16"Backplate Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60WVoltage: 120 volts Sheffield Silver