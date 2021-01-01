Panasonic SR-G10FGL Rice, Steamer and Multi-Cooker, 5.5 cups (Uncooked), 11-Cups One-Step Automatic Cooking, Silver, 5.5 Cups uncooked/11 Cups cooked

Easily prepare 11 cups of freshly cooked rice and other foods: this Panasonic rice cooker prepares up to 5.5 cups of uncooked rice (11 cups cooked); use with white, brown, yellow, short or long grain rice and other foods including oatmeal, soups and vegetables One-switch automatic cooking: simple, one step operation with the push of a button; Includes automatic shutoff function when cooking is complete Keep Warm: Once preparation is complete, a keep warm feature automatically turns on to maintain a perfect serving temperature for up to 5 hours. Heater Power: 450W, Keep Warm: 5H (50W) Durable non-stick coated aluminum pan: The resilient, non-stick aluminum coated inner pan evenly distributes heat to ensure fully cooked rice. Designed to withstand years of continual heat and use, and is easy to clean Glass lid with white plastic knob: A tempered see through glass lid with plastic knob lets you safely monitor cooking Included accessories: A best rice begins with the right measurements and accessories. This Panasonic rice cooker includes a measuring cup, a steamer basket, and a rice scoop. Clear measuring lines (for water) in the inner pan for easy cooking and serving Freshly Cooked Rice and more: Enjoy your favorite rice at the push of a button. Easily prepare your favorite dishes like oatmeal, soups, stews, even mac n cheese, Weight: 3.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Panasonic