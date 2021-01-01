From crate&barrel
Squiggle 20"x13" Natural Outdoor Pillow
Dynamic whorls of tan and ivory swirl our outdoor Squiggle pillows with wood grain-like patterning. Toss Squiggle on your outdoor furniture to add a splash of mesmerizing pattern in a tranquil, neutral palette. Durable fabric stands up to the elements on your porch, patio or balcony. Part of our Squiggle collection, the natural outdoor pillow is a Crate and Barrel exclusive. 100% polypropylene 100% polyester fiber fill Reverses to same Spot clean only Made in USA of domestic and imported materials