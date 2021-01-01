Squares 1" x 1" Metal Mosaic Tile in Glossy Blue/Gray

Modern 1x1 Blue and White Glass with Metal Mosaic | Mosaic Tile Outlet has been in business for over 20 years. For this reason we can offer the most competitive prices for mosaic tile anywhere in the United States. In addition to amazing prices, we also excel in product quality. Our quality is head and shoulders above our competition. We accomplish this by having the strongest team of Quality Assurance professionals in the industry. Our team makes sure that every product is defect-free and, as a result, our customers can be assured that they will receive their product with zero or, at most, very little (i.e., not noticeable) variation. With multiple factories all over the world all our material is basically sourced locally, providing jobs to our community members.Features:Residential and commercial useMesh-mountedHand-paintedTile Type: Mosaic SheetMount Type: Mesh BackedSample Available: YesSample Part Number: MTO0283SMaterial: Metal;GlassMaterial Detail: Stainless steelMaterial Details: Stainless SteelResistance Type: UV Resistant;Mildew Resistant;Rust Resistant;Chip Resistant;Fade Resistant;Stain ResistantFloor Use: NoDCOF Rating: Slip Resistant: Frost Resistant: YesWater Absorption: ImperviousWater Performance Level: WaterproofSubmersible: YesSealing Required: NoOutdoor Installation: Only in Covered AreasSuitable for Freezing Weather: YesColor: Blue/GrayShade Variation: V2-Slight variationMosaic Pattern: GridShape: SquareCraftsmanship Type: HandmadePurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: Glazed: Throughbody: Glass Finish: Gloss Level: GlossyEdge Type: RectifiedPebble Cuts: Product Care: Do not use abrasive cleanersCountry of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseTile Type Reporting Buckets: MOSAIC - TailTop Tile Pick: NoBudget Tier: Approved Applications: Wall TileDistressed: NoFire Resistant: YesNon-Toxic: YesSpefications:ISO 14000 Certified: UL Listed: ISO 9000 Certified: MOHS - Surface Hardness: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: ADA Compliant: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NocUL Listed: NFPA 253 or ASTM E648 Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: PEFC Certified: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: PEI Rating: 0 - Wall use onlyDimensions:Individual Tile Width: 1Individual Tile Length: 1Mosaic Sheet Width: 12Mosaic Sheet Length: 12Overall Thickness: 0.32Recommended Grout Joint: Overall Product Weight: 3.15Square Feet Included: YesSquare Feet per Carton: 0.94Sold In Carton: YesPieces per Carton: 1Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 10 YearsFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: