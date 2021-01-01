31.77" W Square Sideboard With Two Doors

This sideboard cabinet uses a simple and modern design,clean flat which adds beauty and modernity. Diamond pull handels and square metal legs make the cabinet more unique and luxurious.Our cabinet use the High-Quality Materials constructed by E1 MDF board, more environmental than CAPB P2. This buffet features solidity and durability . The medium density fiberboard won't be affected with damp and won't deform like normal wood after years of using.This multifunctional sideboard cabinet has been created with appeal and elegance, that allows it to be used in various ways and rooms. The sideboard is perfect not only as buffet cabinet in your dining room for tableware, but also suitable to be storage cabinet for books, shoes and other items or for home decor, or as a TV console, entertainment center, and storage console is also perfect.