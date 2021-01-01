Square Mouse Pad Gaming, Black Cool Mouse Desk Mat, Non-Slip Keyboard Mouse Mat Desk Pad for Work Game Office Home Personalized Design, Rock and.

Mouse pad Size: Square gaming mouse pad is 12.01 * 9.84 * 0.2 inch, Gaming mouse pad ideal for gamers, graphic designers, or anyone who uses a mouse for long sessions. Upgraded Stitched Edges: The brand new upgraded edge stitching technology ensures that the big mouse pad will not wear, deformation, degumming during use. stitched frame ensures it doesn't fray or fall apart like other desk pads, safe to use. Non-Slip Bottom Upgrade: The bottom of the mouse pad gaming adopts anti-skid natural rubber material, can be steadily fixed on the desktop to avoid sliding, enjoy stable operation. Ultra-smooth Surface: Computer mouse pads are made of high quality cloth material, making your mice glide on its surface effortlessly, which can provide optimum speed and accurate control during your working or gaming. water resistant and heat resistant material makes this gaming desk mats durable and easy to clean. Exquisite Pattern: The brand new professional printing technology to ensure a beautiful appearance