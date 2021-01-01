Better Homes & Gardens 5" x 7" Square Metal Wall Mounted Floating Picture Frame, Black

Display your favorite memories with the Better Homes & Gardens 5" x 7" square metal wall mounted floating picture frame. This classic picture frame is made of durable metal and features a smooth black finish. Frame comes with attached sawtooth hangers to mount your frame on the wall in vertical or horizontal orientation. Easily load your photos between the 2 glass panes for a floating effect. The glass will keep your photos protected from dust and damage. Frame can be displayed by itself or look for other decorative frames from Better Homes & Gardens and create your own gallery set.