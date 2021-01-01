Flash Furniture 23.75'' Square Metal Indoor-Outdoor Bar Height Table, Multiple Colors

With its simple lines and bright color, this indoor-outdoor metal bar height table is sized right for small spaces. Compact in design, the table top is 23.75 inches square and has a 2 inch lip with rounded corners. The legs extend to 27.75 inches in width at the base. The table features a cross-brace that provides increased support and stability. Rubber floor glides protect your floor by sliding smoothly when you need to move the table. Galvanized steel construction and a powder coat finish ensure durability and easy maintenance. Designed for both commercial and residential use, this trend-setting table is a great choice for your home or the bar area in your restaurant.