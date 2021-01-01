Square Louise Quilted Velvet Decorative Throw Pillow Light Blue - Refinery29

Add an irresistibly soft texture to your bed, couch, or favorite chair with the Refinery29 Louise Quilted Velvet Square Decorative Pillow. Available in your choice of two colors, this accent throw pillow features intricate wave quilted designs on velvety-soft fabric for a style that looks as good as it feels. This decorative square pillow is crafted from 100percent polyester velvet fabric and measures 18 x 18 inches. Each throw pillow is sold separately, so you can mix and match colors to create a look that’s all your own. You can keep the decorative pillow looking and feeling fresh by spot cleaning it with a damp washcloth as needed. Color: Light Blue. Pattern: Solid.