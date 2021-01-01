Better Homes & Gardens Square Empire Accent Lamp Shade, Navy

This Better Homes And Gardens Navy Square Empire Accent Shade Is An Elegant Lamp Cover For Your Home Or Office. The Empire Shape Aids In Maximizing Light From The Bottom Of The Shade. The Hardback Design Of The Navy Lamp Shade Provides An Additional Benefit As More Light Gets Reflected From The Inside Surface, Focusing The Beam For Reading And Other Activities. It Also Protects Your Eyes From The Direct Glare Of A Bright Bulb. This Better Homes And Gardens Lamp Shade Is Sturdily Constructed And Ideal For A Table Location. The Deep Hue And The Contemporary Square Lines Complement A Wide Variety Of Lamp Base Styles And Colors That Are Sold Separately. Upgrade Your Appliance With This Handy Accessory. Updating Just A Lamp Shade Can Bring New Light, And Life Into Your Existing Table Lamp. The Texture Of The Shade Will Bring A Little Dimension To Large Or Small Spaces. Its Sure To Add A Tasteful Touch To Your Room.